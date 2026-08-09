Murphy: ‘This Election Is Going to Be a Referendum on This War’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) predicted the midterm elections would be a “referendum” on the “president’s war in Iran.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “What do you say to Democrats who might believe that Doctor El-Sayed does not represent their values?”

Murphy said, “Well, Mike Rogers is going to represent only one person in the United States Senate, Donald Trump. The entire Republican Party has become a cult of personality in which they have no ability to think independently. They do only what Donald Trump asks them to do and tells them to do. But I also know, because I served with Mike Rogers, is that he is one of the hawkish, most pro-war, wasn’t one of the most hawkish pro-war members of the House of Representatives. He is going to be a rubber stamp for this president’s war in Iran that has gas prices in Michigan right now hovering around $4. And $0.20 a gallon. It has no end in sight. It’s bankrupting the American treasury. I do think this election is going to be a referendum on this war, that Donald Trump is losing, and Mike Rogers is well known as one of the biggest proponents of the American military being engaged in foreign conflicts in the United States Senate.”

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