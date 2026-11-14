Nolte: Free Market Brutalizes Anti-Capitalism ‘How to Rob a Bank’ at Box Office

With a promotion and production budget estimated at around $120 million, the anti-capitalist feature film How to Rob a Bank got mugged by the free market at this weekend’s box office.

Ha.

Ha.

Although it debuted on over 2,800 screens, it still opened to a humiliating $4 million.

Meanwhile, Jim Caviezel’s Ghost Soldier, which opened on fewer screens (2,560) and was either ignored or outright hated by America’s fascist and corrupt critical establishment, nearly doubled How to Rob a Bank with a $7.1 million opening.

Topping the weekend box office, and this makes me very happy, is The Mighty Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer, a spin on the widely beloved tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and a Christmas Carol. Depp landed at number one with a $20 million-plus opening and is expected to hold on straight through to the holidays.

Depp is not only one of our most interesting and talented actors, but he was also unjustly sidelined for years due to the fascist #MeToo movement’s assault on men. Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of abuse. Without due process, Depp’s career was summarily annihilated by Hollywood’s sexual McCarthyites. Depp then took Heard to court and won his vindication. She was proven to be a liar and exposed as a disgusting piece of work who (allegedly) defecated in Depp’s bed.

Depp is now on the way to a long overdue comeback, and the movies are better for it.

Ebenezer’s production and promotion budget probably hovers around $90 million. By Monday, its global gross should get it about halfway there.

Of How to Rob a Bank, movie critic Christian Toto reveals at the New York Post, “Bank repeatedly lectures the audience on the evils of modern-day capitalism, demanding we rise up and violently fight back. Rob a bank. Shoot an off-duty cop trying to restore law and order,” he writes. “Through it all, our ‘heroes’ are treated like flawless Robin Hoodlums, beyond moral reproach.”

What a disservice modern-day Hollywood is doing to young people clueless enough to fall for all of this anti-American, anti-capitalist propaganda.

Give up, it’s hopeless, cried Hollywood. Why bother trying at all?

Sure, the message that turns violent bank robbers into folk heroes is bad enough. But many more people will be negatively affected by a message that portrays the American way of life as oppressive and futile.

No system is perfect, but free market capitalism is as perfect as you will ever find on this earth, and the relentless message from pop culture (and our government-run school system) is one of despair and hopelessness, as opposed to one that speaks the truth, which is this: It might be harder for some, but if you work hard, stay away from drugs and alcohol, and don’t have children before you’re married, life is good in America. Keep trying. Keep fighting. Don’t ever give up.

To choose a message of hopelessness instead of urging people to aspire and keep fighting really is a form of cultural abuse.