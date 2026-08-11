Homan Urges U.S. Cities to Follow D.C.’s Example — ‘One of the Safest Cities in the Nation’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump border czar Tom Homan praised President Donald Trump’s efforts to make Washington, D.C. a safer city.

Homan urged other reluctant U.S. cities, including Chicago, to follow Washington, D.C.’s lead.

“Tom, wow. I mean, D.C., lived here for, on and off, 30 years,” host Laura Ingraham said. “And all my buddies who live inside the city are like, this is a dream. This is a dream, like, this is the way it always should have been. And it was authoritarian?”

Homan replied, “No, you know what? Greatest president in my lifetime. And he proves it every day. I mean, promises made, promises kept. I’ve lived in D.C. at least 15 years, and I wouldn’t walk the street to D.C. without a concealed weapon. But now, it’s a total change. D.C. is … one of the safest cities in the nation. We are the strongest nation in the world. A beacon. Our capital should be an example for the whole world, and President Trump has made Washington, D.C. an example for the whole world. I mean, over 16,000 arrests. Almost 2,000 firearms taken off the street. Three dozen, I mean, three dozen murder suspects taken off the street. He’s done great. I mean, D.C. is the safest it’s ever been. Crime rates down. Then he’s done it in Memphis.”

“I just wish Chicago would take his offer up and let the president help Chicago, because that’s a shooting gallery every weekend,” he continued. “President Trump has proved a success. It should be a non-partisan issue. Other mayors, New York City, Chicago, Detroit — you should take President Trump up on the offer. Make these cities safe again. It should be non-partisan.”

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