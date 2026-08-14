House Freedom Caucus Chair Harris: Democrat SCOTUS ‘Reform’ Proclamations ‘Performative,’ ‘Not Feasible’

Friday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) rejected overtures from Democrats seeking to “reform” the U.S. Supreme Court.

Harris reacted to comments from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), calling his remarks and similar ones “performative” for the sake of election politics.

“Mr. Chairman, your reaction,” Fox Business guest host Lauren Simonetti said. “But hasn’t this conservative Supreme Court also been a check on President Trump when it comes to birthright citizenship, when it comes to tariffs, when it comes to immigration? What’s your reaction?”

Harris replied, “Well, my reaction is, look, the Democratic Socialists of America just disagree with our conservative Supreme Court. We disagreed with the liberal Supreme Courts, but we didn’t want to change the composition of the Supreme Court because of that. This is a radical idea. It has no chance of getting signed by President Trump. They’re not going to do anything to the Supreme Court. They’re going to talk about it. They’re going to make an election year issue about it. But the bottom line is, look, the socialists are in charge of the party. They want to win by whatever means possible, and one of them is to attempt to change the Supreme Court. They’re not going to be successful.”

Simonetti said, “What about this idea, and Hakeem Jeffries has discussed it, as has others, of 18-year terms or adding justices? How would you fight back against that?”

Harris continued, “Well, the bottom line is you’re going to have to change the Constitution. Now, you’re not going to change the Constitution over this. The bottom line is that America understands that some Supreme Courts are liberal, some are conservative. We had a string of liberal Supreme Courts. Now we have a conservative one. That’s the way the country works. And look, he is playing to the Democratic socialist base. There is no question about it. All the Democrats are. They’re afraid of them. But this is not the way America operates.”

“So, this is more theater,” Simonetti interjected. “It’s more performative politics, and maybe in his case, performative progressivism?”

Harris said, “Oh, there is no question about it. On the issue of the Supreme Court, this is all performative. They know they don’t have a chance of a snowball in hell of changing the Supreme Court. But they love to talk about. It’s a great talking point. I’m sure it works great on the campaign trail for Mr. El-Sayed in Michigan. But it’s just not feasible.”

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