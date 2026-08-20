FNC’s Ingraham: Angie Nixon the ‘Best Midterm News for the Republicans Since Graham Platner and Francesca Hong’

During her Wednesday broadcast monologue, Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham called Angie Nixon’s upset win over her Democrat primary challenger, Alexander Vindman, in Tuesday’s Florida Democratic U.S. senatorial primary good news for Republicans.

According to Ingraham, Nixon’s Democratic Socialist of America pedigree was as toxic to the Democrat Party brand as disgraced former Maine Democrat U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner and failed Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong.

“Well, I’m going to go off script for a second,” host Laura Ingraham said. “OK, [Nixon] is a DSA member. She’s asked about one of the preeminent positions of the [Democratic Socialist of America], and she devolves into her personal resume of being a mother and a community organizer. What does that have to do with the price of cheese? Look, this woman is the best midterm news for the Republicans since Graham Platner and Francesca Hong.”

“Now those two ultimately, as we know, had no staying power,” the Fox News Channel host continued. “But with Nixon, oh, this is great because Republicans get to dine out on her nonsensical ranting in campaign commercials from now through Election Day, when she’ll undoubtedly lose handily to Republican candidate Ashley Moody, despite her tough talk.”

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