Donalds: David Jolly ‘Will Bend the Knee to the Radical Left’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Florida Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) warned that despite his Democrat opponent David Jolly disavowing so-called socialist Democrats, he would ultimately “bend the knee” to the radical left.

“[S]o, the polls show that their wokeness is not gaining them traction,” host Sean Hannity said. “So, they’ll deny who they really are, get elected, and then try to enact what they really believe. Am I wrong?”

Donalds replied, “No, you’re absolutely right, Sean. The reason why I say that David Jolly is a Trojan horse for the Democrat Socialist of America is because he still thinks it’s okay to steal the puberty from young kids. It’s only he and the WNBA and Angie Nixon who thinks it’s okay for boys to be playing in girls’ sports. These are things that Floridians do not believe that we oppose.”

“But, Sean, there’s more,” he continued. “This is a guy who said that Anthony Fauci was right and Ron DeSantis was wrong. When Ron DeSantis opened up Florida, David Jolly packed his bags and went to Pennsylvania. And then he was on MSNBC criticizing Florida, criticizing Ron DeSantis for how he managed COVID. And now he’s announcing his plan for property insurance. It’s a complete government takeover of insurance in our state. That’s socialism, Saul. That’s socialism, Sean. And so that’s why we believe that he is a Trojan horse. He will bend the knee to the radical left and that’s not what the people of Florida want.”

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