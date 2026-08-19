Ossoff: No One Cares About ‘Sycophantic’ Natalie Harp’s Feelings

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said no one cares about sycophantic Natalie Harp’s feelings.

Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Senator, of all the things you’ve said about Donald Trump, and there are many, this is the one that apparently bothers him and everyone at his White House the most. You said we just heard it. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace, gifted by the Emir of Qatar. Why do you think that’s the line that bothers Donald Trump the most?”

Ossoff said, “It’s been amazing to watch this White House meltdown over this all week. And about Natalie Harp, these White House staffers are adults, public officials paid by the taxpayers, with immense power in positions of public trust. And whether it’s Natalie Harp printing out Donald Trump’s daily dose of delusion and flattery, or Peter Navarro steering taxpayer funded loans to Trump family investments, or Pete Hegseth deluding the president daily into deepening this quagmire in the Middle East, no one cares about their feelings.”

He added, “The sailors on the Lincoln are fighting his war, a war based on lies, while he plays with his new ballroom, flies around on a jet given to him by a foreign prince, and retreats into this circle of sycophantic aides who tell him every day what he wants to hear, not what he needs to hear. This entire White House is responsible for lying the country into war, and for the rest of their careers, they will be known for having participated in this obscenity.”

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