Exclusive: Melania Trump’s Senior Adviser Previews Fostering the Future Strategic Alliance Between IndyCar, Fox Sports, and Universities

Fox Sports and IndyCar are entering into a “strategic alliance” with Purdue University and Indiana University to expand education opportunities for foster children thanks to first lady Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative.

The strategic alliance establishing Fostering the Future scholarships will be unveiled in the afternoon at the White House in a Rose Garden ceremony attended by the first lady and President Donald Trump. The announcement comes ahead of the IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix on Sunday.

In a conversation with Breitbart News, the first lady’s senior adviser, Marc Beckman, offered an exclusive glimpse into Thursday’s big announcement, which will mark the 25th and 26th higher education institutions that have partnered with Fostering the Future.

“Thursday marks a great moment for First Lady Melania Trump and her Fostering the Future initiative because she is establishing a very innovative strategic alliance with Indiana University, Purdue University, IndyCar, and Fox Sports,” Beckman said. “And essentially, what she’s doing is building on momentum for Fostering the Future, the mission of which is to provide individuals from foster care with the ability to achieve a college-level education, to get them ready to secure an entry-level job position, and to become financially independent.”

Beckman said the vision aims to help individuals from foster care become safe and innovative in adulthood, so they have the opportunity to create more value in the country and perhaps even “become the next great tech CEO, the next great president.”

Some other universities that have already partnered with Fostering the Future, which the first lady launched in 2021, include Ohio State, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Villanova, Georgia University, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Miami.

“It’s really become a very impressive lineup of universities, and each one of the 26 schools have Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future scholarships set up in place,” Beckman told Breitbart News. “So it’s a real innovative strategic alliance. You’ll see how it comes to life later in the day on Thursday, starting at the Rose Garden, and then from there, this innovative strategic alliance expands in a way that’s super intelligent.”

Beckman said that through the scholarships and other initiatives, such as the Fostering the Future accounts she established with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the first lady is creating pillars to uplift the foster community.

“What she’s doing here with Fostering the Future is she’s creating pillars. On one side, she’s building an academic pillar for these individuals, for these American children, and you can’t take away the academics, right? Once you have the knowledge, knowledge is power, and it empowers you for your entire life,” he told Breitbart News. “But on the second pillar, the second side of Fostering the Future, she just recently launched Fostering the Future accounts, and that was with Secretary Bessent. For the first time ever, individuals from foster care can have a savings and investment account, which they can access when they reach adulthood.”

The Fostering the Future accounts require states to pledge their support so these individuals can have access to owning one, and while all Republican governors support the initiative, only Democrat-run states, Hawaii and Colorado, have done so.

“Unfortunately, however, as it relates to the Fostering the Future accounts, it requires the states to pledge their support so that each child in foster care can open their account. Effectively, the state becomes, in a way, the child’s guardian because otherwise the child can’t open an account. They don’t have a legal parent,” Beckman said. “So the Trump accounts, parents are setting that up, but the foster care kids can’t do that. So we have every Republican governor supporting the Fostering the Future accounts. However, on the liberal side, we only have two states that are supporting now; in Colorado and in Hawaii, and that’s it. If you think about it, it’s a sad state when these liberal governors are putting politics ahead of their children, and you see that in places like New York, Illinois, California.”

“In fact, California has the highest population of foster care kids in America, and Governor Newsom still hasn’t committed to it. So there are a lot of blue states that need to come on board,” he added. “We want to get every single state. I’m confident ultimately that they’ll all join the Fostering in the Future accounts that were set up by Treasury Secretary Bessent and the first lady, but they need to get there, and that’s what’s happening.”

Beckman remains optimistic that Democratic governors will come around to supporting the accounts.

“I just believe in people. I mean, imagine if you’re a seven-year-old kid in the foster care community. Maybe you’re there because something bad happened to your parents or whatever it might be, and you don’t even understand politics, and you just happen to be in a liberal state like New York or California or Illinois because that’s where you were born, but you don’t get the same benefits as another kid in foster care who happens to be in a Republican-led state,” he told Breitbart News. “It makes no sense.”

“You could be a Republican in one of the liberal states, and you still can’t get the benefits. It’s the craziest thing if you think about it, so I’m optimistic. I’m hopeful that these governors will understand that they need to put children above politics,” he added.

Other pillars, Beckman emphasized, include the first lady’s collaboration with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner to secure $30 million in funding for housing for individuals transitioning out of foster care, the Fostering the Future executive order her husband signed last December, and a key piece of legislation she is championing: the Fostering the Future Act.

The legislation would modernize the John H. Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood (“Chafee”) Act to improve outcomes for youth aging out of foster care.

The Fostering the Future Act passed the House of Representatives with unanimous support after the first lady organized a roundtable discussion on it with the House Ways and Means Committee in April, and it has advanced to the U.S. Senate.

“That was an incredible moment,” Beckman said of the Ways and Means Committee roundtable. “She participated with both sides, and at that moment in time on the Hill, it was very evident that the Democrat lawmakers were all supportive of the First Lady. They were overwhelmingly supportive, which was really, really great to see. There’s no doubt about it. They were fantastic. Nobody put politics ahead of kids.”

Beckman said he is “confident” that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and the Senate will pass the legislation and that the first lady has been in talks with the president and Thune behind the scenes.

“Now we’re just waiting on Senator Thune to push this through in the Senate. So my hope is that he can do this sooner than later because, obviously, there are tremendous benefits that America’s foster care community, the entire community, can benefit from,” Beckman said. “I understand that he’s working on it, and I’m not sure what the timing is on it, but I know that the first lady is involved. She had conversations with Senator Thune and encouraged him to get this onto the president’s desk for a signature as soon as possible.”

“In fact, I can tell you behind the scenes, the first lady has been very active. She talks to the president about it, and she talks to Senator Thune about it. She wants this to be binding law,” he added.

Beckman told Breitbart News he sees the first lady as the top advocate for foster children in history.

“I think it’s definitely fair to say that she is the single biggest advocate for the foster care community, certainly from a government perspective, but definitely, in my opinion, in history,” he said.