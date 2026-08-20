Britain’s interior minister Shabana Mahmood confirms the Prime Minister’s previous comments on imposing migrant settlements on more communities nationwide are settled government policy, saying there has to be a “fair spread” of those who identify themselves as asylum seekers.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said the government is moving towards a “mixed model” of taxpayer funded accommodation for thousands of alleged asylum seekers in remarks to The Times, in which she said it would no longer the case that the impacts of migrant arrivals would only be felt in “one community or one type of community”.

In remarks that confirm the government is pressing ahead with its plan to start moving migrant dispersals into what have variously been described as “middle class” or “wealthy” neighbourhoods, including rural areas, Mahmood is reported to have said: “You’ve got to get a fair spread and what we are doing with the new model of asylum accommodation and the future of asylum accommodation is think carefully about how you have a fair spread that doesn’t end up being in one community or one type of community.”

Distributing migrants widely would mean “no one type of community is bearing the brunt”, she said.

Because asylum hotels have already been rented by the government in Mahmood’s own Birmingham constituency, she asserted that “I know these issues well, I know how residents feel about them… I get it, I understand”.

Despite the bid to claim the government understands concerns, the confirmation that all British communities can look forward to receiving migrant plantations comes after a week in which Westminster has repeatedly acknowledged — if only tacitly — that new migrant arrivals are not the unalloyed boon that fashionable opinion once held them to be, and that actually they do bring distinct social issues.

No less a person than immigration minister Anna Turley said last week planting migrants in residential areas had already “put a huge burden on local communities and created real civil unrest”. Then days later, it was revealed the government was publishing a pamphlet for newly arrived migrants to Britain giving a basic rundown on how not to upset the natives. Top tips offered to asylum seekers include not raping women and children, not harassing people, and that women should be treated as equals.

Spelling it out, the pamphlet reads: “Sex with someone under the age of 16 is a serious crime in the UK. There are no exceptions to this rule. Even if they say yes, it is still illegal. You could go to prison, lose your support and accommodation, and it will affect your asylum claim”.