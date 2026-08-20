Moskowitz: ‘Democratic Leadership Needs to Speak Out Against the DSA Agenda’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that Democratic leadership needs to denounce the DSA’s agenda and “the Democratic Party needs to step up and speak out.”

Moskowitz stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “If you look at the amount of members that are coming to the House that are DSA, it’s 5%. They are not the Democratic Party. But I think the Democratic Party needs to step up and speak out.”

Later, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked, “[W]ould you love to see Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) just say, look, there’s no room for socialists in our party?”

Moskowitz replied, “Yeah. I think the Democratic leadership needs to speak out against the DSA agenda, okay. Again, no Senate, we’re just going to get rid of the Senate, no prisons, no borders, this idea of embracing Fidel Castro, I think the Democratic leadership needs to speak out against it, because, yes, primary stuff is — we’re in the general election now. And this is not what general election voters want.”

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