Moskowitz: Mamdani ‘Feeding Red Meat to Those Antisemites, Every Day,’ Causes Violence

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has to denounce antisemitic attacks “almost every day” it seems, but “He is feeding red meat to those antisemites, every day, in New York. And I think he’s got to recognize that, as long as he’s feeding that red meat, then, every single day, he’s going to have to be condemning another antisemitic attack.”

Moskowitz said, “Well, listen, if we’re being honest, it’s a bitter divide [in] the Democratic Party. It’s also a bitter divide in the Republican Party, where Dan Bilzerian just ran against Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), running Nazi commercials. James Fishback ran against Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), maybe the most racist, antisemitic campaign I’ve ever seen run by anyone running for governor. And so, the fringes are, all of a sudden, embracing this sort of hatred. But I can tell you, you talk to Jewish families, they’re recapturing and remembering the stories their grandparents told them…[about] in Europe, where Jewish businesses were abandoned, people felt that they could go protest outside houses of worship. They felt ostracized, and that’s how Jews, right now, are starting to feel in this country.”

Host Stuart Varney then asked, “What do you think about Mayor Mamdani in New York? What should he do? Because we do have a divided city, and I don’t think that’s very good, and I don’t like the atmosphere on the street. What do you think Mamdani should do?”

Moskowitz answered, “Look, I think the Mayor talks out of both sides of his mouth, right? It seems like, almost every day now, he has to condemn some antisemitic attack that happened in New York. But at the same time, right? He is feeding red meat to those antisemites, every day, in New York. And I think he’s got to recognize that, as long as he’s feeding that red meat, then, every single day, he’s going to have to be condemning another antisemitic attack.”

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