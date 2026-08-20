Nixon on Schumer: When I’m Senator I’ll ‘Be Looking Elsewhere’ for Leadership

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon said if elected, she will likely not support Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leader.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “So given all of that you’ve just said, Hakeem Jeffries, who would be in line to be Speaker of the House, recently said he doesn’t support Medicare for all. He’s not on that bill anymore. He used to be. Is he wrong? Do Democrats have the right leaders here in Washington?”

Nixon said, “He is absolutely wrong. How can you all of a sudden change the tone? And I’ll tell you how you change the tone—when your corporate donors decide to give you more money.”

Hunt asked, “Should he not be speaker?”

Nixon said, “That is up to the Congress people. I’m running for U.S. Senate.”

Hunt said, “Well, what about Chuck Schumer? Should he be the majority leader if Democrats take back the Senate?”

Nixon said, “You know, I think I would possibly be looking elsewhere when I become the next United States senator in regards to leadership. And, I mean, we need to make sure that we have people who are centered on people, who are working for people.”

Hunt said, “Do you expect Democrats in Washington to send money to help you win?”

Nixon said, “I actually have Democrats in Washington already sending me money.”

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