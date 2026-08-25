Tim Scott on DSA: ‘They’re Coming After Our Culture — That Is What Makes Them Dangerous’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) warned of the perils of electing Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates to high office.

Scott told host Sean Hannity that their objectives went deeper than “new policies.”

“Let me ask you about, like, I was at Lindsey’s funeral, as you know, at the National Cathedral,” Hannity said. “You gave an incredible eulogy in Columbia. And I was there, and I was talking to a prominent Democrat, but it was off the record. Somebody who would be instantly recognizable by everybody in this audience who’s been in the Senate for a long time. And I said, ‘You know, your party’s gone crazy.’ And he admitted it all to me, but it’s not something this person would say publicly. Are you experiencing the same thing?”

Scott replied, “One thousand percent all over the country, from Troy Jackson in Maine, to Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, the Democrat socialists have taken over the party. And I can tell you firsthand, they are cuckoo for cocoa puffs. Sean, this is the most dangerous, radical, and frankly, weird group of candidates I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. And Abdul El-Sayed continues to dodge the questions. He would not answer the question on Jesse Watters about boys playing girls in sports because he supports it. He would not answer the question on reparations because he supports it. He would not even give a price tag on Medicare for all because it’s almost $80 trillion over 10 years.”

“These radicals don’t just want new policies,” he continued. “They want to change the very DNA of what it means to be an American. They’re coming after our culture, Sean. And that is what makes them dangerous. Their policies are radical. Their cultural shift, it is dangerous for Americans. And we must stand in the gap and make sure they never see the floor of the Senate. That’s why your viewers can go to defendthemajority.com and support the team. I got to tell you, Sean, this is the most important midterm election in our lifetime. It is no longer Democrats versus Republicans. It’s communists and socialists against what makes America great — our Judeo-Christian values.”

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