Fmr. Hamas Hostage: We Knew Claims Gaza Had No Food Were a Lie, The Terrorists ‘Were Fat’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” former Hamas hostage Evyatar David said that his captors tried to excuse starving him and other hostages by saying “there is no food in Gaza. But we knew it’s not true because we always saw them, the terrorists, they were fat and they had muscles.”

David said, [relevant remarks begin around 11:45] “[W]hen they [took] me inside their room, the terrorists’ room, I [could] hear them laughing and eating cakes and drinking tea. Like, there’s no person that walks, like, next to them and looks like a skeleton. It’s surreal. It was very frustrating. But this is how they are, they are very cruel.”

Guest host Bianna Golodryga then asked, “Cruel is an understatement. Did they ever tell you why they were starving you?”

David responded, “Yeah. They told us that there is no food in Gaza. But we knew it’s not true because we always saw them, the terrorists, they were fat and they had muscles. And we knew they were lying to us and they’re doing — like, they’re starving us for sure. It’s — there’s no other excuse.”

Later, he said that the release of video of him “was an important step for my release, for all the hostages’ release. Because the mistake they did in the video, when you can see, like, the fat hand of the terrorist, when he gives me a can of beans. So, you can clearly see, like, the lie, okay, that there’s no food in Gaza. Because you can see this terrorist is eating very well, and they don’t give us food. So, yeah, I think it was a very important step.”

(h/t AGHamilton29)

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