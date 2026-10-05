Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is an “elitist” who is “using Georgia as a platform” for his 2028 presidential bid, Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), said during appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“In six years, nobody questioned him about his radical votes that he took or why he was taking them. We’re doing that now, and we’re exposing, the real fact is this guy is running for president. He is using Georgia as a platform. That’s it. He doesn’t care what we think or how our values are,” Collins said.

“He’s running as far left as he can. His votes are showing that. His money. — where it comes from: only 20 percent of his money comes from Georgia. The people of Georgia don’t agree with this mess, so he has to go and get these far-left activists out of California and New York to help him fund his campaign,” he continued. “Jon Ossoff wants to be the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) candidate for the president in 2028. He’s going to take that mantle from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who he votes 90 percent of the time with. He’s going to run with it. Georgia’s just here for him to raise money off of. That’s it.”

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The Georgia Senate race is expected to be extremely tight and could even determine which party holds the majority during the second half of President Donald Trump’s second term. Ossoff, a one-term senator elected in 2021, was previously dubbed the “most vulnerable” Democrat up for reelection, but he is also widely believed to harbor ambitions to run for the presidency in 2028. Collins represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district, owns a trucking company, and has seen early career wins, including helping lead the the Laken Riley Act, which President Trump signed in January 2025.

Collins, who has spent much of his campaign touring each of Georgia’s 159 counties, is as a businessman who started his own trucking company, compared to “trust fund kid” Ossoff.

Host Matthew Boyle asked Collins to respond to Ossoff recently pitching globalist governance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of an “AI Treaty.”

“We’re in a race against China on AI — now Jon Ossoff, he’d rather us be in bed with the rest of the world. You’re right. They want that global elitist to run every aspect of your life. It doesn’t matter if it’s health care or how you get up and down the road. Jon Ossoff doesn’t even care if you have high gas prices. He doesn’t want you riding in a gas vehicle. He really doesn’t want you in an [electric vehicle]. He wants you in mass transit. It’s just so that they control everything and every aspect of your life,” Collins said. “And, boy, you don’t think this is a big race…If we don’t shut Jon Ossoff down in Georgia this time around, this guy is going to be a huge problem for this country.”

“You know what, Matt? This race is crystal clear. As I say it every day, you couldn’t find two people that are polar opposites more than between me and Jon Ossoff. I mean, I’ve been in the private sector all my life. I spent 30 years building a trucking company from the ground up. I’m second generation at it. Jon Ossoff — this guy’s a trust fund kid, y’all. He’s never had a real job in his life. You think he’s ever had to sit down at the kitchen table and look over his options for health care? Nah. He doesn’t have to do that. I mean, this guy, he’ll get a check for the rest of his life. He doesn’t know what it means to have a hundred families depend on him to make the right decision so that we all stay employed,” he continued.

“That’s because he’s never had to deal with that. He never will. But what he is, is he is an elitist who thinks that he wants this power, and they’re all power hungry. They want to have control over your life, and they want you just to sit down, throw your hands up, say, ‘That’s it, whatever. Just do whatever you going to do. Just leave us alone.’ And we can’t do that,” he continued. “That’s why I went to Congress, Matt, for several reasons. Number one, because I didn’t think that my kids had the opportunities I had when I was growing up. You know, I started that trucking company — I was 24 years old…They don’t have that opportunity now. It’s because we’ve had decades and decades of Democrats in power, and they’ve been eroding our opportunities through regulations and taxes to the point where people are just squeezed and they don’t have that opportunity. I want make sure that we get back to that.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.