The vast majority of Americans agree that one should have to show a valid photo ID and proof of citizenship to vote, the latest monthly Harvard-Harris survey revealed.

Contrary to the position of Democrat lawmakers, who generally disapprove of such measures, the survey found that 82 percent across the board believe there should be a requirement for an individual to present a valid ID to vote. Not only that, but there is a consensus across party lines.

The vast majority of Republicans, 95 percent, support requiring an individual to show a valid photo ID to vote, as do 73 percent of Democrats and 78 percent of independents.

The survey also asked respondents if they support or oppose requiring proof of citizenship to vote, and 79 percent across the board said they support that, while 21 percent oppose.

Again, 95 percent of Republicans support requiring proof of citizenship to vote, as well as 66 percent of Democrats and 75 percent of independents.

Further, the survey found that 72 percent support “tightening voter ID requirements for the 2026 Congressional midterm elections.” Once again, there is a majority consensus across party lines, with 92 percent of Republicans, 56 percent of Democrats, and 68 percent of independents agreeing.

The survey was taken September 26-28, 2026, among 2,200 registered voters. It has a +/- 2.1 percent margin of error and coincides with Vice President JD Vance announcing that he and President Trump have “war-gamed” a plan to take control of the Senate floor in order to pass the SAVE America Act. The SAVE America Act specifically requires a person to present a valid ID and proof of citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections. Additionally, it directs states to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls.

As Breitbart News reported:

In the interview, Vance said one scenario they have discussed is whether or not he has the authority to take over as chair and fire the Senate parliamentarian. He said he has the authority to do so, but that “four, five, maybe ten” Republicans would then vote with Democrats to overrule the new chair. “There is no shortcut, I think our people want to think the parliamentarian is the problem … the parliamentarian is a bureaucrat … the problem is we have a number of Republican senators who vote more with Democrats than their own party, and that is the issue,” Vance declared. He said if 50 GOP senators and the vice president stick together, they could fire the parliamentarian, get rid of the filibuster, pass the SAVE America Act, and more.

“The problem is not who’s in the chair, the problem is four or five Republicans who are going to stand with the Democrats,” Vance said. “We have war-gamed this to every detail and I wanted to do this a few months ago, and we ultimately decided it doesn’t make sense because it’s not going to go anywhere.”