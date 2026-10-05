Tillis on Possibility of Trump Giving Out His Phone Number: ‘I Have His Number Too’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said, “I have his number too,” when warned President Donald Trump could give out his phone number.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Last year, you announced you’re retiring from the Senate after this term, following a very public fallout with the president over his Big Beautiful Bill. In the book, you include some private exchanges with the president after he called you a ‘loser’ and took credit for forcing you out of the Senate, actually. You claim to have written him, denying his account and saying, ‘I would have immediately told you to go blank yourself’ and ‘I don’t take this B.S. from anyone, including you, Mr. President.’ Did you hear back from him?”

Tillis said, “Actually, we’ve talked or texted back and forth several times since then.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “He’s gonna give your phone away after this.”

Tillis said, “With all due respect, I have his number, too.”

Hostin said, “Earlier we talked about the president supposedly giving out the cell number of Senator Tom Cotton, so you should be concerned about your phone number, in a dispute over policy. Are you concerned about the president coming after you after he has someone read this book to him?”

Tillis said, “Not at all. Look, we could dedicate a whole show to me, the book ends of overreach and vindictive prosecutions, etc. For people to forget about their party’s overreach puts that party in peril in the next election. That’s my whole point. Most of the people in this country live between the 35 yard lines in politics. And the party that figures that out first is going to have a structural majority because the rest of us are tired of the garbage.”

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