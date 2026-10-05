British Rocker Phil Collins Smears Trump as ‘Nasty,’ Teases Song Calling Americans ‘Fat People with Guns’

Retired British rocker Phil Collins is the latest celebrity to come out bashing President Donald Trump, Collins calling him “nasty” and says he is thinking of writing a new song ripping Americans as “fat people with guns.”

The Genesis front man appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show in the UK on Sunday ahead of his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Morgan asked the “In the Air Tonight” singer what he thought of President Trump, and the 75-year-old rock star did not hold back.

“His whole manner is unattractive,” the aging singer and drummer said. “Even when he’s saying he did nothing. You know, I think that presidents – because historically, presidents have been eloquent and elegant … but you feel like even if you don’t agree with them, you still respect them. But when someone like Trump is as nasty as he is, you end up feeling dislike for him.”

Not content with just attacking the U.S. president, Collins went on to bash everyday Americans, as well.

He insisted that he has had a song idea rolling around in his TDS-racked head.

“I’ve got a song that’s waiting to be written called ‘Fat People with Guns,’ which is about America, you know, and I just write that phrase down so I don’t forget it,” Collins exclaimed.

Collins also indulged the absurd conspiracy theory that President Trump will seek a third term in office.

“I’m sure he’s even tried, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he just tries to overrule the two-term deal, you know, and American presidents can only serve two terms,” Collins said.

Trump has already addressed running for a third term and shut the door in the idea several times over the last year or so, despite joking frequently that he just might try it.

In October of last year, for instance, he said it is “pretty clear” that he is not eligible to run for another term. In May of that same year, he also shot down the idea of running for president for a third term.

Just a month ago he again noted that the law is “very strong” against the idea that he could run for a third term.

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