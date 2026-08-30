Ashley Moody Claims Senate GOP Has Face ‘Historic Obstruction’ from Democrats

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) responded to a question about what Congress could accomplish with 14 days left on the Senate calendar before the November midterms.

The Florida Republican pledged that she and her colleagues would push back on the “historic obstruction” they were facing from their Democrat colleagues.

“I do want to ask you about the business at hand. So, the Senate returns September 14,” host Cheryl Casone said. “You’re only, though, going to have 14 scheduled days in session before the Upper Chamber then leaves to head home, campaign for the midterms. What can be accomplished right now that’s on the president’s agenda in that short time frame?”

Moody replied, “Look, Republicans have been very clear we’re going to push back on this historic obstruction that the Democrats have thrown at us. In the face of that, we have rolled back costly regulations. We have strengthened the security of this nation and communities. We have made — we have delivered on one of the biggest housing packages to try and increase supply of housing across this country. We’re rolling up our sleeves, getting to work for the American people to make sure they — on our minds is affordability and safety and prosperity. We have to make sure we keep pushing that. And, at the end of the day, as you know, I was an original co-sponsor of the SAVE America Act.”

“I’m going to be pushing for that,” she added. “I think that is incredibly important for our country moving forward. I think a lot of my colleagues agree, and so I think you will see a lot of those issues on the table as we move forward and delivering for the American people.”

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