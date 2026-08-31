Rahm Emanuel: Dems ‘Would Deal With’ Hate Towards Jews If It Was Directed at ‘Any Other Constituency’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, former Obama Chief of Staff, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel talked about antisemitism and said that “if this was any other constituency, the party would deal with this. But everybody seems to be like, oh, this is okay, whatever.”

While discussing Hasan Piker and if he’d go on his show, Emanuel stated, “You have an attorney general in Michigan that cannot show up at their own party, because she’s Jewish and fears for her safety. Even paranoid people have enemies, okay? You have 2% of the population is Jewish, and 75% of all hate crimes are directed at Jews, religious hate crimes. Now, if this was any other constituency, the party would deal with this. But everybody seems to be like, oh, this is okay, whatever.”

Emanuel added, “[E]verybody seems to get tongue-tied when it comes to antisemitism, and that, to me, is unacceptable.”

Later, he said about antisemitism, “it’s not a party problem. This is a problem where you have 75%, according to the FBI, all religious-based violence is based to 2% of the population. And if you segregate it as somehow this is political or partisan, you’re actually allowing it a pass.”

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