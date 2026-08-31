Sexual ‘Relief’ Rooms Coming to L.A. for Homeless?

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Los Angeles.

Marlow said, “So, we’re not clearing out the homeless encampments that have been there. We’re actually going to allow for more of them to come back. And now we’re talking about creating sexual release rooms.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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