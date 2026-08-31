Wasserman Schultz on AIPAC: ‘Unacceptable’ ‘to Demonize’ People Donating Because They’re Pro-Israel

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) responded to a question on AIPAC support by saying that it’s “totally unacceptable…to demonize the contributions from individuals who are contributing based on the things that they care about.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “What do you think about where this conversation around this has gone? Do you welcome that support from AIPAC this cycle?”

Wasserman Schultz answered, “Well, I think it’s totally unacceptable, Kate, to demonize the contributions from individuals who are contributing based on the things that they care about. … I welcome support from people who have all kinds of different points of view and ideas. And what’s the most important thing right now is focusing on the issues that are important to my constituents and voters at home, which is making life more affordable. That, far and away, is what I heard from when — I’ve heard from folks when I was knocking on their doors and making phone calls all across my district. They are struggling, and the Trump administration is funneling tax cuts to billionaires, putting — stuffing money in his own pockets and the pockets of his family members. And that is where the focus needs to be and where Democrats are going to continue to keep the focus throughout this fall campaign, towards putting a gavel in Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-NY) hand, so he can become speaker of the House of Representatives, and we can really commit to lowering people’s everyday costs.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett