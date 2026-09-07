Fmr. Trump Official Fleitz: Should ‘Roll Back Offensive Operations’ on Iran, But Economic Pressure Will ‘Take Time’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America Early,” former Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff of the National Security Council Fred Fleitz said that we should “roll back offensive operations and concentrate on the economic strangulation” of Iran but the economic pressure is “going to take time.”

Fleitz began by saying, “I don’t think the fall of the regime is imminent, but I think the Trump administration has the right approach to this, that is to strangle this regime.”

He added, “When people say economic sanctions have not worked in the past, they have not seen economic pressure like this, this blockade of Iranian ports. But it’s going to take time. The Iranian radicals are going to claim it’s not working. They’re going to strike out with what they have left of their missile and drone force. But I think in maybe 60-90 days, we could be looking at a different Iran.”

Fleitz further stated, “Pickaxe Mountain is a deeply buried facility, and there’s something going on there. And we know from satellite coverage that they have taken measures to make it difficult to attack. There are certain protections against cruise missiles. We don’t know what’s going on there. There are some experts who think it could be nuclear weapons-related. It could simply be excavation. There are many experts who would like the U.S. to attack it. I don’t think that’s necessary. I think it’s time to roll back offensive operations and concentrate on the economic strangulation. I don’t want to see another military escalation. I don’t think the American people want that either.”

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