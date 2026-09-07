Newsom: Dems Impeaching Trump ‘Will Be a Sideshow and a Distraction’, But Should Go ‘Wherever the Facts Lead’, I Don’t Want Sideshow

During a portion of an interview aired on Monday’s “PBS NewsHour,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that if Democrats attempt to impeach President Donald Trump if they take the majority in the House “it will be a sideshow and a distraction. What I don’t want to do is see another impeachment that amounts to nothing except a virtue signal, and that’s important. I just don’t want a sideshow,” but Democrats should go “wherever the facts lead.”

Co-host Amna Nawaz asked, “On the accountability front, do you want to see Democrats impeach the President if they win back the majority?”

Newsom answered, “I don’t — if the facts — wherever the facts lead. And I’m not naive about the politics of that, because it will be a sideshow and a distraction. What I don’t want to do is see another impeachment that amounts to nothing except a virtue signal, and that’s important. I just don’t want a sideshow, and we, again, should be focused, as we have in California, on $11 insulin — which is the only state in the country that does that — focusing more on getting those diapers in the hands of newborns and doing more on paid sick leave and family leave, doing more on universal healthcare, — no other state’s done more than us — and then childcare, and having that positive alternative and affirmative agenda. And I think that, we would be better off, but accountability across the board. And it’s not just Trump, it’s all the folks that are complicit in this great grift. It’s all the folks that are complicit in the rank corruption that is going on in this administration.”

He added that “anyone that’s broken the law, anyone that’s taken advantage of the American people, picked their pocket illegally should be held to account.”

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