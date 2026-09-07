George Clooney Makes Three Shocking Picks for Democrats He’d Back in 2028

George Clooney recently revealed three Democrats he’d like to see win the Democrat nomination for president in 2028. Clooney, of course, was instrumental in convincing the party to dump Joe Biden off the ticket in 2024, which led to the disastrous Kamala Harris campaign.

During an appearance at The Future of Creativity event in Venice on Friday, Clooney regaled the media about three Democrats he is impressed by as the left-wing party begins jockeying for the 2028 election cycle.

The Michael Clayton star’s first choice appears to be Georgia Democrat Senator Jon Ossof. “I think we’re all very excited by this young senator from Georgia, Jon Ossoff,” he said.

Ossoff recently got himself in hot water by blurting out a sexual innuendo with no evidence against young Trump staffer Natalie Harp, seeming to insinuate that she is having an affair with the president.

Clooney went on to claim that the party needs new voices.

“I am 65 years old, and I think that we need some young voices that are coming up with new ideas and some new thoughts,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

He did add, though, that he will not be one of those candidates and insisted that he will “absolutely not” be running for office.

Clooney also named two others that interests him and suggested that two Democrat governors are also on his list, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Pritzker is presiding over a state that has zoomed to the top of the list of highest taxed states in the nation during his two terms in office. Illinois now has the second highest gas taxes in the nation. And it now has the highest property taxes of any state. Even more alarming, Illinois has the worst public pension crisis in the nation, a situation that has only gotten worse during his tenure.

Clooney went on to say he will endorse a candidate after the 2026 midterm elections are concluded.

His endorsement, of course meant disaster for the Democrats during the last presidential election.

The actor was instrumental in Democrats dumping Joe Biden off the top of the president ticket in 2024. Clooney then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who was anointed by the Democrat establishment as the party’s presidential nominee without voter approval. Harris went on to lose the general election to Donald Trump in a historic upset.

Ossoff, Beshear, and Pritzker have barely cracked a number above one percent in most presidential primary polls tracking Democrat voter support for 2028.

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