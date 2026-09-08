Dem Rep. Garcia: I’m Concerned About Trump’s ‘Mental Health’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said he is concerned about President Donald Trump’s “mental health.”

When asked about Trump’s Truth Social posts, Garcia said, “I think the Republicans in Congress, I mean, many of them, one, are very concerned that the president continues to, what they believe, take their chances this November. He’s not focused on anything he said he would. A lot of them are concerned about his mental health. I think that as a country, we should be one, outraged. It’s bizarre behavior. It’s unhinged. I am concerned about about the mental health of the president who is sending out these messages, what, a hundred on a certain day? And they are just bizarre things. It’s a bunch of slop. It’s a bunch of things that insult our allies, things that are not true, and things that no American president should be doing.”

He added, “It is an embarrassment to the White House, to our country, the way he’s treating Canada and our North American allies. It’s disrespectful. And we have to now wonder is, I mean, is Donald Trump fully there? I mean, that is something that a lot of us are actually wondering. He’s falling asleep during meetings. He’s saying bizarre things. And it’s concerning that he’s the president of the United States.”

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