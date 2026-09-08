Rick Scott: Democrats ‘Scared to Death’ of AOC, Mamdani and Hasan Piker

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said some Democrats were concerned about the radical elements in their party headed into November’s election.

Scott specifically pointed to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and streamer Hasan Piker.

“All right — well, look, Democrats may face a significant challenge getting their caucus in line if the Democrats flip the House, maybe the Senate,” host Cheryl Casone said. “CNN is reporting that progressive House members and candidates are pushing party leaders behind the scenes to reflect on more of their liberal ideals, something that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is very hesitant to do. Senator, do you think that Senator Schumer could face a similar challenge in the Senate?”

Scott replied, “Oh, they’re doing it already. I mean, look, Hasan Piker, Mamdani, AOC, they run the party. I mean, there is — I mean, Schumer is so scared of a primary from AOC that whatever AOC wants to do, Schumer backs it. I mean, he makes sure all the Democrats vote in lockstep. So, if you vote for a Democrat, you’re voting for socialism. You’re voting for open borders. You’re voting for men in women’s sports. You’re voting for more taxes, more government, less freedom, less opportunity. That’s what you’re voting for. That’s what — already voting that way. I mean, it is how Schumer and Jefferies vote today. They’re scared to death of AOC, Mamdani, and Hasan Piker.”

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