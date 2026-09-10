JD Vance: ‘Democrats Are Running Around Campaigning with People Who Say that We Deserved 9/11’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s live coverage of the ongoing Republican National Convention in Dallas, Vice President JD Vance commented on the convention and how one of its objectives was to draw a contrast with Democrats.

Vance noted that one of those contrasts included how some Democrats argued the country “deserved 9/11.”

“So, I think what the president tried to do tonight very successfully was really two things,” Vance explained. “First of all, you got to talk about all the amazing things that we did over the last couple of years. No taxes on tips, no tax on Social Security, no tax on overtime. That stuff all goes away if the Democrats take control. They also did a really good job of identifying just how crazy the Democrats have become. I mean, really, just using their own words, Sean, this is not actually that — it’s hard to believe the things that they’ve actually said. So tomorrow, we’re commemorating the 25th anniversary of 9/11, or two days from now.”

He continued, “The Democrats are running around campaigning with people who say that we deserved 9/11. The people who died on that day actually had it coming. You have Democrats going around and saying that they want to abolish the American way of life. You have Democrats going around saying that they want to seize people’s wealth. This is actually not just what Republicans are saying the Democrats believe. This is what Democrats are going around and saying they’re actually running on. It’s scary stuff.”

“And I really do think the contrast is common sense versus crazy,” Vance added. “Agree with Republicans. Disagree with Republicans. We’re trying to do what’s in the best interest of the people of the United States of America. And Democrats are running on a lot of crazy, crazy stuff.”

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