GOP Rep. Obernolte: We Don’t Have Clear Liability Rules on A.I.

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) stated that there isn’t clear law on where the liability for artificial intelligence lies, but that isn’t the first priority on regulating A.I.

Obernolte said, “Well, there’s already product liability, it’s just not clear where that liability lies. It’s not clear, when harm occurs, who is liable. Is it the people that deployed the model, is it the people that modified the model, is it the people that — the developers that created the model, is it the people that created the data that the model was trained [on]? So, that is very unclear and certainly should be clarified.”

He continued, “But that’s not job one. Job one is to require companies to have safety plans and to follow those safety plans, and that’s not — that’s what we don’t have right now.”

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