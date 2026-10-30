Somali ‘Translators’ Seen on Video Apparently Violating Voting Laws in Polling Center

Video of early voting in Lewiston, Maine, seems to shows Somali “translators” repeatedly breaking state election laws by coaching “newcomer” voters and filling out their ballots for them.

Security camera footage shows a shocking number of voters dressed in traditional Muslim garb employing the assistance of aides to vote in Lewiston, a Maine city that has been flooded with Somali migrants since 2002.

The footage of the early voting surveillance cameras was obtained through the state’s Freedom of Access Act and shows the operatives of a left-wing non-government organization which purports to provide Somali “translators” to help voters read ballots and cast their votes. These irregularities were first reported early this week. But since then, the evidence has mounted.

One video appears to show a woman in traditional Somali garb having a friendly conversation with a poll worker in English, but then needing a “translator” to help her vote. The video also shows the “translator” handing the woman’s ballot, which is illegal under Maine’s election laws.

Likewise, another video featuring a compilation of encounters between voters and “translators,” allegedly to show the aides filling out ballots and handling them.

U.S. Attorney for Maine Andrew Benson told Maine Wire reporter Steve Robinson that, “We review all evidence concerning complaints of voter intimidation and election interference, including the video from Lewiston’s early voting at City Hall.”

“We will not tolerate threats to the integrity of our elections, and we look forward to working with the Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of State’s office to defend our democracy,” Benson added.

Many of the videos seem to show “translators” breaking the law.

“Under Maine law, voters may request a translator, but there are strict rules as to what aides can and cannot do when it comes to assisting voters. Translators are not allowed to offer assistance but must wait until assistance is requested, and they are not allowed to influence voters’ choices. The translators are not allowed to mark up a ballot, and they cannot approach or interrupt a voter who is already in the booth,” Maine Wire reported.

In other Maine polling place news, Maine Wire also caught Democrat State Rep. Scott Harriman holding a political demonstration inside an early voting place, which is also a violation of state election laws.

The demonstration was reportedly organized by the extremist, left-wing Soros-funded Maine People’s Alliance and was held just outside the room where voters were filling out their ballots.

Maine’s election law bans any electioneering from being conducted within 250 feet from a polling place. Yet the Democrat state rep. was holding his rally right outside the door of the voting chamber, only feet away from voting machines and right where voters were entering and exiting the polling place.

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