FNC’s Ingraham: ‘Runaway AI’ Akin to Climate Change, Nuclear Armageddon Hysteria

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham expressed her doubts about the authenticity of the artificial intelligence (AI) concerns currently dominating political discourse.

During her show’s monologue, Ingraham likened it to the hysteria surrounding climate change and potential nuclear Armageddon during the Cold War.

According to Ingraham, the agenda was steeped in politics.

“Mount Kilimanjaro would lose its snow caps,” she said. “The Arctic would disappear. Would all either drown or be burned up in a climate change-created fireball. Now, it actually won an Oscar for best documentary, but it was really a mockumentary. Gore won the Nobel Prize even for his work in climate awareness, environmental justice. Of course, liberals will always reward fear-mongering by their own. It’s a power trip; they ride it to force political change and then punish you. In 1983, the No Nukes nut bags who were infuriated about Ronald Reagan and his military buildup, the most hyped made-for-TV movie of the year was produced. It was called “The Day After,” and it gave school kids nightmares about nuclear Armageddon.”

Ingraham added, “From San Francisco to New York, they showed strength in numbers, also with their No Nukes marches. This was their religion then, and it’s their religion now. And so it’s all fear-mongering all the time. And then you fast forward to today, the new horror film involves the potential of runaway AI, and the cast of characters raise alarms, including it includes a grab bag of liberals, tech bros, and even some conservatives. But in the middle of the midterm campaign, the Left’s agenda here, it’s obvious.”

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