Shapiro: Vance and Trump ‘Lie to the American People’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) President Donald Trump and Vice President Donald Trump “lie to the American people.”

Shapiro said, “I think we have seen who JD Vance and Donald Trump are. They are people who lie to the American people. Remember, they said they were going to bring costs down. And as a result of tariffs, as a result of this war in Iran, costs are way up. They said that they were going to stop these wars around the world, and now were engaged in a quagmire that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to get out of. They said they were going to drain the swamp, and yet all they’re focused on is lining their own pockets and the pockets of the Trump children. You know, these two years can best be summed up with three words: chaos, cruelty, and corruption.”

He added, “That is what defines the Trump-Vance administration. And the idea that JD Vance would go on TV or podcast or whatever and say, hey, just give us a couple more years, it’s going to get better. I think the American people are smarter than that. And what I hear as I travel across this commonwealth is folks are fed up, they’re tired, and they do not want the chaos, the cruelty and the corruption to continue. I think they’re going to show up in record numbers, record numbers in these midterms and send a clear message to the Trump-Vance administration.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN