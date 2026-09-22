Booker Says GOP Wants to Focus on ‘DSA Noise’, then Touts Meeting DSA Member Nominee

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that he was referring to “DSA noise”, not Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed when he said Republicans want to focus on fringe candidates, then touted his meeting with DSA member Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Angie Nixon.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “When you were asked about how much Republicans are talking about Abdul El-Sayed, you said that they want to focus on a few fringe people. Do you consider him to be a fringe candidate?”

Booker answered, “No. That was in response to the DSA noise that I’m hearing all around the country. I hope we win Michigan. I’m hoping we win — I just met with Florida’s candidate, Angie Nixon. I’m going to do everything I can to help Democrats win up and down the ballot, because taking back the House and the Senate, right now, forget politics left or right, it is vital just so we have a check and a balance on an out-of-control president.”

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