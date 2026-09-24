MS NOW’s Menendez on ACA Fraud Claims: ACA Designed to Have Young People Not Use It Much, But Pay to Lower Costs for Others

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “On the Line,” host Alicia Menendez responded to the Trump administration removing Obamacare enrollees they believe are fraudulent by saying that the idea of the ACA was to have young people who “wouldn’t really use the service so much, and that was going to bring down the cost for everybody else.” And, therefore, not filing a claim doesn’t mean there’s fraud.

Menendez said, “I think so much back to the sort of genesis of the ACA and this idea of the young invincibles, young people who would get on, but they wouldn’t really use the service so much, and that was going to bring down the cost for everybody else. It doesn’t make sense to me that if you have not filed a claim that that somehow is flagging you for fraud.”

She added, “[T]hese weren’t necessarily people doing nefarious things, they were, in many cases, people who got letters saying, let us know within 30 days whether or not you want to continue on this coverage, and they simply didn’t get back in time, so much so that the government has now had to set up a hotline for those folks so they can get their coverage back reinstated.”

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