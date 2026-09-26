CCP Cmte Chair: China Giving Iran Help That Can ‘Target’ Our Troops

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) reacted to a report that China gave Iran images and intelligence to help them strike American bases and threaten ships in the Strait of Hormuz by saying that China is “enabling Iran. They’re supplying what [are] dual-use materials, and, in this most recent instance, something that could target our men and women in the military.”

Guest host Jim Sciutto asked, “I want to ask about a particular story CNN has reported. Multiple sources telling CNN that satellite images and intelligence provided by China to Iran have helped Iran threaten ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and — this is crucial — launch precision strikes against U.S. military bases in the Middle East. We didn’t hear about that from the president this weekend. Should the president publicly condemn such support?”

Moolenaar responded, “I think there are different ways to communicate the fact that that is unacceptable, and I know the administration is communicating that to China. But you have to recognize, China is enabling Russia. They’re enabling Iran. They’re supplying what [are] dual-use materials, and, in this most recent instance, something that could target our men and women in the military. And so, unacceptable. And there are ways to communicate it through various channels that that is unacceptable, and I believe that’s happening.”

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