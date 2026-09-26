GOP Rep. Flood: China Needs to Make Good on Buying Soybeans, Has ‘A Ways to Go’

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said that China has “a ways to go” to make good on their promise to buy American soybeans and them doing so would be a big deal for American agriculture.

Flood said, “One thing I do hope happens with the Chinese leader’s arrival in Washington is that he makes good on his promise to buy soybeans. This was a promise made in March of this year. I know that, two weeks ago, they bought 1 million cubic tons of soybeans. He’s got a ways to go.”

He continued, “That would go a long way with American agriculture and Nebraska soybean farmers. Right now, prices are inching up, which is awesome, but China needs to make good on their pledge to buy our soybeans.”

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