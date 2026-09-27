Jayapal: Dems Will Launch ‘Many’ Investigations Into Trump’s ‘Corruption’

Saturday on MSNOW’s “Connect,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said that if they win the majority in the midterms, Democrats will launch “many” investigations into President Donald Trump.

Host Jacob Soboroff said, “So the president and his family, I mean, they have gained just this insane amount of wealth since he came back to office. I think most Americans say, how was he able to get away with this?”

Jayapal said, “You’re absolutely right. And listen, that that 2.2 billion is a low estimate. That was for last year.”

She added, “We’re going to have to do a lot more work when we get back into power, and obviously when we have a trifecta, to fix some of these things, because corruption, you know, you do it once, you do it again, you do it a third time, and it gets bigger and bigger each time because you’re not stopped.”

Soboroff said, “If that does happen, what’s at the top of your list for the Judiciary Committee to investigate?”

Jayapal said, “I mean, we have so many, Jacob. I think that the pardons is a big one. Obviously, the way he’s used that, we should be able to fix that relatively easily. But I also think the investigations around the crypto currency and the investigations around the World Liberty Financial scheme that he has is really at the top of my list.”

She added, “But honestly, there are so many. The Qatari jet, all of the pardons, each one individually could be an investigation.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN