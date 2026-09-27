Jayapal: Trump Intends to Kick Out ‘All’ Naturalized Citizens

Saturday on MSNOW’s “Connect,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said President Donald Trump intends to kick “all” naturalized citizens out of the country.

Jayapal said, “I came to Congress to get immigration reform. As you said, I was the first member of Congress to go inside a detention center when families were being separated and talking to moms and dads whose babies had been pulled away.”

She continued, “The amount of cruelty that we are just waging on these families is hard. It it never ceases to surprise me in a way, even though I’m not shocked by anything the administration does. But how we could, as human beings, treat people like animals. Villainize people, weaponize, send them to countries that they’ve never been to, that they don’t speak the language of. Drop them off, put bags over their heads, and push them down stairs of hotels. Make deals with foreign governments to take these people, kidnap people off the streets, ram cars, ICE cars, unmarked vehicles, into people on the streets, shoot somebody in the back—has just happened in Austin, Texas.”

She added, “It is stunning to me that the United States of America would do this. And listen, I’m a naturalized citizen. He’s also trying to denaturalized us. So if you think you’re protected because you’re naturalized, or he’s not going to go after you because you haven’t committed a criminal act, or you’re here with work papers, in any of these situations, I think Americans have woken up to the fact that everyone is susceptible to this cruelty, and his intention is to kick us all out.”

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