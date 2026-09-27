Sen. Tillis: Hegseth Has ‘Demonstrated a Kind of Snowflake-ish Behavior’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has “demonstrated a kind of snowflake-ish behavior” when dealing with the press.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “I know you’ve been very critical of Secretary Hegseth and said he needs to go. What did your Republican colleagues say about Hegseth? When they’re off the record, away from cameras and microphones, do they agree with you?”

Tillis said, “I think there’s a growing frustration with the lack of respect being shown to Congress, and particularly the Senate, with our our role in the personnel business, confirming nominees. Look, Hegseth demonstrated a kind of snowflake-ish behavior when he decided to get out serious press and replace them with an echo chamber over in the Department of Defense.”

He added, “You know, to me, the best antidote to a mean question from the press is a really good, well-founded answer. And bring it on. Ask me the questions. I’m going to have an answer. Hegseth needs the lead. He needs to believe in what he’s doing, and he needs to understand support from Congress. It’s the best antidote to the problems he’s having right now, convincing the American people that they should stand behind this war effort. And we should. That’s what’s so frustrating to me. We want to eliminate Iran’s capability to have a nuclear weapon. We want to make the Middle East safer. We want to secure Israel’s future. And but the effort that we have before us now does not have the support of the American people. And we need that. And with that, we will be successful.”

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