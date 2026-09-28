James Carville on Tuberville: ‘That Boy Ain’t Right,’ He’s an Embarrassment

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is not right, adding he is “embarrassing a whole region of the country.”

Host Ari Melber said, “I want to play for your reaction, Senator Tuberville, who was talking about what is an alleged, or sort of his view of a — again, this is the news. I’m just going to say what you’re going to see. What he says is a a sexual kink out there. And he says he’s concerned about it and then he ties it to airlines. I’ll let him take it from here.”

Last week on the Senate floor, Tuberville said, “Many airline pilots, flight attendants and air traffic controllers are part of the furry community. Lord, help us. When you walk onto a commercial flight, it’s possible that the pilot flying your plane could have a deranged fetish of dressing up like an animal.”

Melber said, “James, what’s going on here? Is this campaign distraction? Desperation. Your view?”

Carville said, “Alright. So Senator Tuberville, is he dumb as concrete, or is he dumb as a box of rocks? I would take his name to equate his IQ. I think a tuber is a potato. That’s that’s an apt name for him, potato.”

He added, “I mean, I got to tell you, as a Southerner and as a football fan, as an SEC fan, as a proud guy, every time I see that guy, I just want to crawl under the table, man. Shut up. You’re embarrassing a whole region of the country—not just good people of Alabama, anybody that has anything to do with it. Talking about pilots. And I have no idea. Somebody, maybe he’s got a wife, or maybe he’s got kids, can kind of pull this guy aside and help him out a little bit. That boy ain’t right at all. Not at all.”

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