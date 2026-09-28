‘Zero Doubt’: Clancy Trial Holdout Juror Attorney Says Client Had ‘Mountain of Evidence’ to Back Position

In an interview that aired on Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Edward Paltzik, the attorney for Lindsay Clancy-holdout juror Michael Desronvil, discussed his client’s decision to force a mistrial.

According to Paltzik, Desronvil had “zero doubt” and a “mountain of evidence” for his position.

Partial transcript as follows:

MCENANY: Michael told me in our conversation that his full name is Michael Peguy Desronvil. And let’s go back to when we first learned about him — when the jury foreperson in the Lindsay Clancy case brought a note that said that Michael, he was not named at that time, refused to follow reasonable doubt law. Did Michael ever have reasonable doubt? PALTZIK: Michael had zero doubt. MCENANY: He had zero doubt. PALTZIK: No doubt. MCENANY: No doubt. And he had evidence to back up his position? PALTZIK: A lot of evidence. A mountain of evidence. MCENANY: A mountain of evidence? PALTZIK: Mountain.

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