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‘Zero Doubt’: Clancy Trial Holdout Juror Attorney Says Client Had ‘Mountain of Evidence’ to Back Position

Jeff Poor

In an interview that aired on Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Edward Paltzik, the attorney for Lindsay Clancy-holdout juror Michael Desronvil, discussed his client’s decision to force a mistrial.

According to Paltzik, Desronvil had “zero doubt” and a “mountain of evidence” for his position.

Partial transcript as follows:

MCENANY: Michael told me in our conversation that his full name is Michael Peguy Desronvil. And let’s go back to when we first learned about him — when the jury foreperson in the Lindsay Clancy case brought a note that said that Michael, he was not named at that time, refused to follow reasonable doubt law. Did Michael ever have reasonable doubt?

PALTZIK: Michael had zero doubt.

MCENANY: He had zero doubt.

PALTZIK: No doubt.

MCENANY: No doubt. And he had evidence to back up his position?

PALTZIK: A lot of evidence. A mountain of evidence.

MCENANY: A mountain of evidence?

PALTZIK: Mountain.

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