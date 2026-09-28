‘Zero Doubt’: Clancy Trial Holdout Juror Attorney Says Client Had ‘Mountain of Evidence’ to Back Position

In an interview that aired on Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Edward Paltzik, the attorney for Lindsay Clancy-holdout juror Michael Desronvil, discussed his client’s decision to force a mistrial.
According to Paltzik, Desronvil had “zero doubt” and a “mountain of evidence” for his position.
Partial transcript as follows:
MCENANY: Michael told me in our conversation that his full name is Michael Peguy Desronvil. And let’s go back to when we first learned about him — when the jury foreperson in the Lindsay Clancy case brought a note that said that Michael, he was not named at that time, refused to follow reasonable doubt law. Did Michael ever have reasonable doubt?
PALTZIK: Michael had zero doubt.
MCENANY: He had zero doubt.
PALTZIK: No doubt.
MCENANY: No doubt. And he had evidence to back up his position?
PALTZIK: A lot of evidence. A mountain of evidence.
MCENANY: A mountain of evidence?
PALTZIK: Mountain.
Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.