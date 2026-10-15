GOP Sen. McCormick: ‘Concerned About Taking the Pressure Off’ ‘the Aggressor’ With Russia Diesel Deal

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money in the Morning,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) commented on the Russia diesel deal by stating that “I’m concerned about taking the pressure off Vladimir Putin. I think that he has been the aggressor in Ukraine.” And “we’ve got to be wary of not taking the pressure off Vladimir Putin at a time when we’re, hopefully, going to see this crisis in Ukraine come to an end.”

Co-host Brian Brenberg asked, “Are you satisfied with the moves the administration has made to try to blunt some of the price increases? The most recent is buying diesel from Russia. Has that done enough? Is that resonating with voters, or do you think more should be or could have been done?”

McCormick answered, “Well, listen, I hear it from our farmers, the price of diesel’s up, of course, the price of fertilizer’s up. So, it’s putting a burden on folks. I know the administration is working across a whole series of things to make sure that we have as low a price as is possible on diesel. I’m concerned about taking the pressure off Vladimir Putin. I think that he has been the aggressor in Ukraine. And I think the president has been right to put as much pressure on Putin as we have. So, while we’re trying to balance bringing prices down for farmers and for Pennsylvanians, I also think that we’ve got to be wary of not taking the pressure off Vladimir Putin at a time when we’re, hopefully, going to see this crisis in Ukraine come to an end.”

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