On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” host Larry Kudlow said that oil prices have risen due to issues in the Middle East, not due to anything done by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky towards Russia.

Former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg stated, “I respectfully disagree with the president on this, look, those oil prices are not because of Zelensky in Russia.”

Kudlow responded, “No, no. It’s the Middle East. There’s no question. It’s the Middle East.”

Kudlow added, “He tried the energy ceasefire and the overall ceasefire. I gave him credit for trying, but it didn’t work out, unfortunately. It’s all coming from the Middle East, no question about it.”

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