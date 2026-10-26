Dem GA Gov. Nominee Bottoms on if She’ll Accept Results: I ‘Hope’ We’ll Have ‘Free and Fair Election’

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to a question on whether she will accept the results of the race by stating that “it is my hope that Donald Trump will not have his way in Georgia, and that we will have a free and fair election.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Finally, Mayor Bottoms, we know you have to leave us, but, obviously, Georgia has been at the epicenter of disputed election results in cycles past. Do you have any reason to believe there will be irregularity with the results in this 2026 cycle, and are you prepared to accept them, whatever the outcome?”

Bottoms responded, “I’m deeply concerned [with] what we have seen from the Trump administration, from the raid on Fulton County, to the 260 FBI agents that he has already dispatched into our state, and now he is sending the DOJ to monitor our elections. Jason Carter, who leads the Carter Center, shared that the Carter Center — who monitors elections around the globe — will monitor the election in Georgia. That’s how concerned we are. But as I heard someone say this week, we want to make sure our results are too big to rig. We want to make sure that, in the same way we were able to outvote Republicans in May, during the primary, by 150,000 votes, that we have a pretty wide margin. And we are monitoring, daily, the vote tallies, keeping track of that, so that we will have our own information, should a disruption happen. But, also, just, we are prepared to challenge, where necessary, with the courts. And I can’t say what will happen at the end of this election, but it is my hope that Donald Trump will not have his way in Georgia, and that we will have a free and fair election.”

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