Famed Pollster: You Should Not Believe What You’re Being Told About This Election

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Matt Towery talked about polls.

Towery said, “When you’re polling in a midterm, you’re really having to guess who’s going to show up at the polls, and that’s been very very difficult. ”

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