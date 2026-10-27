Mark Kelly: ‘I’m Going To Hold This Administration Accountable’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said he is going to hold the Trump administration “accountable” while discussing his lawsuit.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I wanted to ask you about that, because you sued Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after the Pentagon moved to take administrative action against you for that video that you released with five other Democratic lawmakers, reminding service members of their duty to refuse unlawful orders. Now, a federal judge ruled in your favor, blocking the Pentagon from enforcing a censure. They wanted to reduce your rank and cut your pay. Now Hegseth is appealing that ruling and the case is potentially headed to the Supreme Court. Why is this fight so important to you?”

Kelly said, “Well, first of all, it’s not about me, right? We said something last year. Donald Trump said we should be hanged, executed, prosecuted. He couldn’t even get the order right. Then he tried to indict us and send us to jail. That didn’t work. And then Pete Hegseth tried to reduce me in rank, take away my pension after 25 years of service to this country. So then I sued him. And then he appealed. And it might go to the Supreme Court. But, you know, here’s the thing, this isn’t about me, this is about all the other veterans and retired service members out there.”

He continued, “They want to shut us up. They don’t want people speaking out. They don’t want accountability. They don’t want anybody speaking truth to power. But it’s not going to shut me up. You know I’ll go to jail if I have to over this. I don’t mind, I mean, if that’s what it takes.”

He added, “I’m going to continue to fight. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to hold this administration accountable.”

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