Manchin: Troy Jackson Campaigning with ‘Far Left’ Shows He’s Part of Far Left

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” fmr. Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) discussed his support for Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-ME) re-election campaign and said that her Democratic opponent, Troy Jackson, is campaigning with “the far left of the Democratic Party” like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and the people “who you want to speak with you and for you the last week, it pretty much tells who you are” and how you’re going to govern.

Manchin said, “Bernie and AOC and Elizabeth, I doubt they ever knew the other opponent, Susan’s opponent, up there. And they come from the far left of the Democratic Party. So, if you want to look at what or how he would vote and how he would try to represent the state of Maine, I don’t think the state of Maine is that far left. And I think that’s going to cause him a problem.”

He continued, “[I]f you’re comfortable of who you want to speak with you and for you the last week, it pretty much tells who you are. It tells where you’re going to go and how you’re going to vote and represent your state.”

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