Speaker Johnson: ‘The Polls Are Grossly Underestimating Republican Enthusiasm Around the Country’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) insisted polling showing Democrats with a head-to-head advantage over their GOP counterparts was not accurate.

Johnson said the polls did not account for Republican enthusiasm.

“Mr. Speaker, he obviously seems quite confident. But he’s also raising the specter of things not being peaceful. Can you guarantee to the American people that things will be peaceful, sir?” host Laura Ingraham said. “Because I’m sure people are up at night worried that you’re going to have a pitchfork and run to the Capitol.”

Johnson replied, “Of course it will be peaceful. I have no idea what Hakeem is talking about. And that’s a normal circumstance on Capitol Hill. Look, we’re very excited, Laura. We’re on the eve, we’re just a week out from this election now. The polls are grossly underestimating Republican enthusiasm around the country. I am traveling the country nonstop. I’ll be in 21 more states over the next — just next week, between now and the election. Thirty-nine districts last week, scores of states. We’ve been from coast to coast, and I’m telling you the polling is inaccurate. The American people understand this is a contrast election. We do not want to go back to crazy.”

“And I’m afraid if these Democrats took control of Congress, it would be crazier even than the Obama years and the Biden-Harris years, because they’ve taken a far lurch to the left. And people see that. And I think it’s going to juice enthusiasm for our side.”

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