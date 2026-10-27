Van Jones: Palestine Is Omnicause

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama administration official Van Jones said that Palestine has now become an omnicause.

Jones said that young people in France “have legitimate concerns” and “the center is not addressing those concerns.”

He added, “And so, then, when they start protesting, and then some people jump on and try to make it something else that it’s not, then we get distracted by the nutjobs who are making this thing worse.”

Later in the segment, New York Post Correspondent Lydia Moynihan mentioned that there are Palestinian flags at the protests, to which Jones responded, “You see Palestinian flags here.”

CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Special Assistant to President George W. Bush Scott Jennings then asked, “But why?”

Jones answered, “Well, because the Palestinian cause has become the cause of the –.”

Jennings interrupted, “It’s the omnicause[.]”

Jones cut in to reply, “Yeah.”

Jones added that migrants in Europe are being unfairly demonized by the right and Europe needs more workers.

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