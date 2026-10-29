Jimmy Kimmel Calls Sarah Palin Transgender in Rant Bashing Trump’s Stump Speech

Left-wing late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel suggested that former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) is transgender while attacking President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

During his monologue on Wednesday, the left-wing TV host brought up Trump’s recent rally speech in Lubbock, Texas, where the president pointed out that Texas Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico stated he “loves transgender children.”

“Talarico stated that he loves transgender children, and that’s alright — but these children, if you check it out and see what happens, they take ’em as young children, and Timmy leaves home and comes back Sarah,” Trump said at his rally.

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“Yeah, now that is true. That’s what happened to Sarah Palin,” Kimmel said in response to Trump’s remarks, eliciting a noticeable gasp from his live studio audience before laughing at the unexpected dig at the former Alaska governor.

“She was Timmy Palin. The doctors got hold of her, they made her a Sarah. And their parents didn’t even know,” the late-night host continued, doubling down on his peculiar joke.

Kimmel then moved on from Palin and returned to Trump’s original remark about child transgenderism, saying, “Does anyone actually believe this? If so, please trust me on this. If you drop off Timmy and he comes home Sarah, you picked up the wrong kid from school.”

This comment drew another loud reaction from audience members, who broke into applause.

“Turn the car around!” the left-wing host added.

On Tuesday, Kimmel encouraged liberals to continue to crash rallies shouting “Shove that ballroom up your fat ass” at President Trump.

Last year, the left-wing host’s show was briefly suspended after his shocking remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.